Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $19.28 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 99,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,283,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 15.2% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $564,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.15. The company had a trading volume of 157,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,441. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

