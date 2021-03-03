Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,991,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.20. 1,202,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,414,680. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

