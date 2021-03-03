Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Global REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,950,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,087,000 after buying an additional 106,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,007,000 after purchasing an additional 525,072 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,155,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,651,000 after purchasing an additional 86,086 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,635,000 after purchasing an additional 70,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.96. 28,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $27.12.

