Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $7.34 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 5.8% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,072,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,708,949. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $338.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.00.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

