Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $13.52 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 147,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financialcorp IN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.89. 252,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274,713. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.81. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $109.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

