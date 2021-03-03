Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.50 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 3.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,397,000. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,033,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 404,935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 309,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000,000 after purchasing an additional 227,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHR stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.93. 5,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,065. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.21. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $59.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.