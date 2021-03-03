Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,077,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.0% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $31,611,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.33. 21,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,100. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

