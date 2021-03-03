Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) Short Interest Update

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 443,000 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the January 28th total of 802,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OBLN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,532,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Obalon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBLN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Obalon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Obalon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 44,715.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 698,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.

