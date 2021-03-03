ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Shares Down 5.6%

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.68. 2,196,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,600,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on OBSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.
The firm has a market capitalization of $176.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.
About ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)
ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
