ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Shares Down 5.6%

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.68. 2,196,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,600,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OBSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $176.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

