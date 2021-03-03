Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Shares Up 5.7%

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $3.88. 2,964,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 13,163,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $115.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 674.79% and a negative return on equity of 95.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ocean Power Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ocean Power Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ocean Power Technologies by 116.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

