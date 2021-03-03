Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $92.42 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $443.88 million and $92.42 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00058849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.15 or 0.00782231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00027705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00032987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00062137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00046610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

