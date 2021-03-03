OctoFi (OCTO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.25 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 59.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar. One OctoFi token can currently be bought for approximately $97.18 or 0.00189864 BTC on exchanges. OctoFi has a total market cap of $56.00 million and $3.25 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.14 or 0.00484806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00073481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00079371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00082768 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00054993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.54 or 0.00489498 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 576,217 tokens. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

OctoFi Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

