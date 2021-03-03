Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Down 7.1%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) dropped 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.53 and last traded at $17.57. Approximately 900,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 919,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

OCUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 571.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 98,612 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

