Offshift Price Hits $5.98 on Top Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Offshift token can currently be bought for $5.98 or 0.00011595 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $10.73 million and $194,385.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,530.88 or 0.99923311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00041159 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00096118 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Offshift Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

