OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 638,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on OGE. Barclays downgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

