Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.90

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.90 and traded as high as $24.76. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 4,858 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $115.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.26%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $1,224,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

