OKCash (OK) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, OKCash has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0557 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a total market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $15,551.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,783.91 or 1.00197489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00037883 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00095054 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004233 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,521,992 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.