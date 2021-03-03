Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.49–0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08-1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Okta also updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.21–0.2 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $47.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of -123.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Okta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $253.29.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $570,119.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,019,478.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.