Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares traded down 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $238.50 and last traded at $241.22. 3,184,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 1,210,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Okta in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $570,119.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,019,478.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

