Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.21)-(0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $237-239 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.59 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.49–0.44 EPS.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $253.29.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $17.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.41. Okta has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $411,407.99. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,027.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

