Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to announce $32.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.50 million and the highest is $33.00 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $28.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $129.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.70 million to $131.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $130.70 million, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $132.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $77,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,425 shares of company stock worth $44,970 and sold 9,350 shares worth $105,648. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 35,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

