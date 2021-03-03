Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.91. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.70. 4,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,907. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.63. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

