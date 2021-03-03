Omni (OMNI) Price Down 8.5% This Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Omni has a market cap of $2.74 million and $984,835.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $4.88 or 0.00009622 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.39 or 0.00381567 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,168 coins and its circulating supply is 562,852 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

