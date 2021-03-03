Omnitude Price Tops $0.0180 on Top Exchanges (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omnitude has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 47.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00059143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.91 or 0.00782517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00027935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00033023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00062005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00047651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.