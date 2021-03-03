OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMVKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $50.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

