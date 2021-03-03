ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ON24 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON24’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get ON24 alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. ON24 has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.