Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Trading Down 7.2%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 1,772,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,570,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $231.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.