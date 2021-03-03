ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $49.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

OKE stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 51,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,245. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

