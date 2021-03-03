OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 113.4% from the January 28th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OSSIF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. 89,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,446. OneSoft Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

