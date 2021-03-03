OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 113.4% from the January 28th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OSSIF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. 89,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,446. OneSoft Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.
About OneSoft Solutions
Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.