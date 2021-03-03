Ontology (ONT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $408.70 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last week, Ontology has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001954 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $796.66 million and $408.70 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00050436 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00272014 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010540 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

