Opacity Tops One Day Volume of $371,917.00 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Opacity has a total market cap of $9.69 million and $371,917.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Opacity has traded up 84.9% against the US dollar. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.78 or 0.00476229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00075364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00078505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00083533 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00054411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.03 or 0.00488637 BTC.

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

