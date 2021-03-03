Open Platform (OPEN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.98 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Open Platform has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $51,778.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00060816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.32 or 0.00788774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00027965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00062644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00029677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00046196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.