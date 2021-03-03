Open Predict Token (OPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.79 Million

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Open Predict Token token can now be bought for $3.79 or 0.00007420 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $69,846.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.68 or 0.00783158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00027882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00033704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00062080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00047104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

OPT is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

