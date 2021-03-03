OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Update

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 654,600 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the January 28th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OpGen stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 49,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,475,477. OpGen has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.44.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

