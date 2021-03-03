Opium Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Opium has a total market capitalization of $35.40 million and $620,316.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be bought for about $8.51 or 0.00016713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Opium has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.26 or 0.00479805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00073346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00078444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00083014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.20 or 0.00497363 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00054215 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.