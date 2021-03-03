OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) fell 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. 7,682,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 8,546,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research upped their price objective on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $2,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,896.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $17,328,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,798,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,944 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,015,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,633,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

