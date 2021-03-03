OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) fell 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. 7,682,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 8,546,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research upped their price objective on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.
In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $2,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,896.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $17,328,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,798,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,944 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,015,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,633,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.
