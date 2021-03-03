Oppenheimer Cuts Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Price Target to $580.00

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $580.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.61% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.
Shares of NYSE:CHE traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $440.69. The company had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,388. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $509.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed has a 1-year low of $330.01 and a 1-year high of $560.00.
In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at $77,430,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,154,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after buying an additional 28,292 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
