Oppenheimer Cuts Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Price Target to $580.00

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $580.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $440.69. The company had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,388. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $509.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed has a 1-year low of $330.01 and a 1-year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chemed will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at $77,430,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,154,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after buying an additional 28,292 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

