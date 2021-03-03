Oppenheimer Increases Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $102.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.77% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.46. 3,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,193. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.03.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

