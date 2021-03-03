Oppenheimer Increases Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $102.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.77% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.
Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.46. 3,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,193. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.
