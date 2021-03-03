Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of QMCO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.96. 19,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,450. Quantum has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.04 million, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quantum news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 33,999 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $191,414.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,442.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regan J. Macpherson sold 8,992 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $57,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,372 shares of company stock valued at $530,929. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Quantum by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quantum by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Quantum by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

