Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $687.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.