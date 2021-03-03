Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AZO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone stock opened at $1,180.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,197.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,181.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by $2.32. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,712,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total value of $877,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,966 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in AutoZone by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AutoZone by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AutoZone by 847.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,836,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.