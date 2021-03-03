Oppenheimer Weighs in on Agile Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Agile Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

AGRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Agile Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of AGRX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. 4,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,408. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.32. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $231,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 1,924.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 826,947 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 612.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

