Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the January 28th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Opthea during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Opthea during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opthea during the 4th quarter valued at $932,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Opthea during the 4th quarter worth $7,100,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Opthea in the fourth quarter worth $37,107,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Opthea in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Opthea in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Opthea in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Opthea in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Opthea in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

OPT stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. 2,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,718. Opthea has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

