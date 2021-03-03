OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.47% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

OPRX traded down $4.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,438. The firm has a market cap of $805.31 million, a PE ratio of -151.11 and a beta of 0.82. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,089.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,014 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 779,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 217,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

