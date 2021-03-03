OptionRoom Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $2.73 or 0.00005342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $33.25 million and $1.73 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.11 or 0.00478478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00073225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00078110 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00082560 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.23 or 0.00498297 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00053889 BTC.

About OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

