Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,631 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.95. 980,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,026,098. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $197.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

