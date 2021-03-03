Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.53

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.53 and last traded at $67.21, with a volume of 258952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.66.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $197.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

