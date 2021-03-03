Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,086,391. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $133,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,023,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,185,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

