Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) shares fell 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.92. 8,133,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 31,503,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of Oragenics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $133,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 441,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $340,285.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,023,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,477.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,185,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,115. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.