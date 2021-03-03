Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.73

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.73 ($11.45) and traded as low as €9.60 ($11.30). Orange shares last traded at €9.65 ($11.35), with a volume of 5,286,077 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.21 ($15.54).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.73.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

